Caddo Clerk of Court speaks on expected recount for sheriff’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Nov. 20, Henry Whitehorn defeated John Nickelson in the race for Caddo sheriff by just one vote.

Nickelson is expected to file for a recount this week. The deadline to file the written request is 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

“I have a responsibility to the tens of thousands of voters that support me. I have a responsibility to the parish because of how critical this election is to the future of our community and to the more than 600 deputies that serve the sheriff’s office to make sure that we get this right, and for that reason we will request a recount and we’ll see what the result is once that process is concluded,” said Nickelson on Saturday evening.

Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence says he has never seen a big race this close in his 40-year experience. He says once the secretary of state processes the request, optical scanner machines will arrive and the recount will take place on Monday, Nov. 27.

Spence says the recount process doesn’t encompass the over 43,000 votes cast on Saturday. Only the mail-in votes will be recounted and checked for errors.

He says he expects they will begin Monday morning and be done by noon.

