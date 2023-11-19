Warm front gives us a warm-up before the bigger storms arrive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Today’s weather pattern features a large low pressure system that enters the region warm front first, then cold front by tomorrow during the day. The warm front has brought some cloud cover and scattered rain showers for the day into the evening. These showers will stay mainly around I-20 and northward.

By tomorrow, the big cold front arrives bringing some severe impacts along with it, unlike any other cold front we have had this fall season. The severe impacts include damaging winds, local heavy rainfall, and even some large hail possible as a result and we cannot rule out a isolated tornado or local flooding as rainfall rates may get pretty high during the event. Also, the severe risks of these threats have been increasing throughout the day today. This all looks to leave the region just after sunset between 7-8pm and bring us cooler air from the north.

We will see the effects of this cold front with temperatures into the upper 50′s by Tuesday afternoon. However, we will be drier and sunnier in the region for the next couple of days afterwards, which is a good thing for us along with these rain showers. By Thanksgiving, we may see some scattered non-severe rain showers, but it is still a bit far out, so check in with us throughout the week for more details. Have a great rest of your weekend!

