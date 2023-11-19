Neville High Coach Roosevelt Rankins dies at 83

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville Coach Roosevelt Rankins passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023, according to Neville High’s Facebook page.

Coach Rankins worked at Neville for more than five decades, serving the students as coach and Dean of Students.

Visitation will be at Solomon Temple Baptist Church, located at 700 Atkinson St. in Monroe, on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 3-7 p.m. The funeral service will be at Greater Free Gift Baptist Church, located at 5510 U.S. Hwy. 165 S. in Monroe, on Friday, Dec. 1, beginning at 11 a.m.

Anyone who would like to plant a tree, send flowers, or send condolences to the family of Mr. Rankins can do so through the McFarland Funeral Home website.

