Louisiana Tech stabbing victim graduates just days after incident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Saturday morning Dominique McKane walked across the stage to receive her undergraduate degree from Louisiana Tech University after being victim of a stabbing incident on Monday.

McKane suffered multiple stab wounds, a fractured vertebra, and a collapsed lung from the attack. Through it all, she still put on her cap and gown walked across the stage during commencement.

McKane told KNOE in a statement, “It was so great. I was so thankful for all of the accommodations made for me.”

