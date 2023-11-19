Getting Answers
Louisiana Tech stabbing victim graduates just days after incident

Dominique, LA Tech student
Dominique, LA Tech student(KNOE)
By De’Vante Martin and Rylee Kramer
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Saturday morning Dominique McKane walked across the stage to receive her undergraduate degree from Louisiana Tech University after being victim of a stabbing incident on Monday.

McKane suffered multiple stab wounds, a fractured vertebra, and a collapsed lung from the attack. Through it all, she still put on her cap and gown walked across the stage during commencement.

McKane told KNOE in a statement, “It was so great. I was so thankful for all of the accommodations made for me.”

