ELECTION RESULTS: Jenkins claims state District 39 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — State Rep. Samuel L. “Sam” Jenkins Jr. is the winner of the District 39 state Senate seat, according to incomplete and unofficial results of voting.

Jenkins had 65% of the votes cast Saturday (Nov. 18) with 65 of the 92 precincts reporting. A margin of about 4,000 votes separated the two runoff candidates.

The two Shreveport Democrats advanced to the runoff for a seat in the upper chamber from the four-way Oct. 14 election. Jenkins was the frontrunner with 34% of the votes cast that date. Glover polled 26%. Only 1,412 votes separated the two candidates then.

District 39, which covers the majority of Caddo Parish, was one of two state Senate seats still up for grabs Saturday.

Glover is the current state representative for District 4 and a previous mayor of Shreveport. According to his Facebook page, he ran on a platform, in part, of rebuilding Shreveport’s economy to better retain young workers and graduates.

Jenkins is the current representative for District 2. According to his website, his goals include maintaining infrastructure, attracting industrial jobs to Shreveport and investing in education & healthcare.

Almost 77,000 voters were eligible to cast ballots in the 39th Senatorial District runoff. Following is the breakdown:

Party affiliation

Democratic 44,195 57.4%

Republican 12,845 16.7%

Other 19,945 25.9%

Race

White 23,052 29.9%

Black 50,699 65.9%

Other 3,234 4.2%

Gender

Male 31,942 41.5%

Female 45,008 58.5%

Unknown 35 0.1%

Supporters gathered Nov. 18, 2023, to bolster state Rep. Samuel L. “Sam” Jenkins Jr. in his bid to be District 39 state senator during the Shreveport Democrat's runoff election watch party Nov. 18, 2023. (Source: Donna Keeya/KSLA News 12)

