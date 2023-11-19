ELECTION RESULTS: Jenkins claims state District 39 seat
Jenkins had 65% of the votes cast Saturday (Nov. 18) with 65 of the 92 precincts reporting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — State Rep. Samuel L. “Sam” Jenkins Jr. is the winner of the District 39 state Senate seat, according to incomplete and unofficial results of voting.
Jenkins had 65% of the votes cast Saturday (Nov. 18) with 65 of the 92 precincts reporting. A margin of about 4,000 votes separated the two runoff candidates.
The two Shreveport Democrats advanced to the runoff for a seat in the upper chamber from the four-way Oct. 14 election. Jenkins was the frontrunner with 34% of the votes cast that date. Glover polled 26%. Only 1,412 votes separated the two candidates then.
District 39, which covers the majority of Caddo Parish, was one of two state Senate seats still up for grabs Saturday.
[Click here for election results]
- Glover is the current state representative for District 4 and a previous mayor of Shreveport. According to his Facebook page, he ran on a platform, in part, of rebuilding Shreveport’s economy to better retain young workers and graduates.
- Jenkins is the current representative for District 2. According to his website, his goals include maintaining infrastructure, attracting industrial jobs to Shreveport and investing in education & healthcare.
Almost 77,000 voters were eligible to cast ballots in the 39th Senatorial District runoff. Following is the breakdown:
Party affiliation
- Democratic 44,195 57.4%
- Republican 12,845 16.7%
- Other 19,945 25.9%
Race
- White 23,052 29.9%
- Black 50,699 65.9%
- Other 3,234 4.2%
Gender
- Male 31,942 41.5%
- Female 45,008 58.5%
- Unknown 35 0.1%
