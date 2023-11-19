Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Calzada throws 4 TD passes, leads Incarnate Word over Houston Christian 45-24

Zach Calzada threw four touchdown passes and Incarnate Word beat Houston Christian 45-24
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Zach Calzada threw four touchdown passes and Incarnate Word beat Houston Christian 45-24 on Saturday.

Calzada threw three scores to Caleb Chapman, who finished with seven catches for 170 yards. CJ Hardy also had a touchdown catch for Incarnate Word (8-2, 6-1 Southland Conference). Jarrell Wiley added 93 yards rushing on 14 carries with a 41-yard run and a touchdown from short yardage.

Calzada completed 29 of 38 passes for 407 yards.

Colby Suits was 23-of-37 passing for 202 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Houston Christian (5-5, 4-3).

Isaiah Robinson opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run for Incarnate Word. Calzada and Chapman connected twice between the first and second quarters as the Cardinals built a 24-7 halftime lead. Calzada and Chapman later sealed it with a 64-yard touchdown that made it 38-10 early in the fourth quarter.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Your Vote
YOUR VOTE: Nov. 18 Louisiana election results
Shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot while sitting on porch during drive-by shooting
12 SPD units were at the scene by 7:15 p.m.
Coroner identifies couple killed in drive-by shooting on Jewella Avenue
Timothy Smith, DOB: 7/8/1958
Man walks into ER, asks staff to test his meth, gets arrested
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Democrat Henry Whitehorn (left) and Republican John...
RECOUNT SET: By 1 vote, Whitehorn appears to be Caddo’s new sheriff

Latest News

NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles plays San Antonio on 6-game road skid
Dallas hosts Sacramento following Fox’s 43-point game
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Jackson’s 27 points helps rally short-handed Grizzlies as the Spurs drop their 8th straight game
Antetokounmpo scores 40 as Bucks top Mavericks 132-125