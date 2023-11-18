Sunny Saturday precedes a potentially stormy start to next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The weekend starts off nice enough as we finally shake the gray skies, at least briefly. The calm and sunny weather won’t last long with our next weather maker poised to bring a round of potentially strong storms as the new work week begins. We’ll also stay mild a few more days before some cooler weather settles back in next week.

For the rest of tonight the clouds will start to break up across the area. Temperatures will cool back into the low to mid 50s in most spots with a few upper 40s north of I-30.

Saturday looks great with some sunshine returning and pleasant afternoon ahead. Temperatures will rebound to around 70 after our cool start in the morning. We’ll see some sun again on Sunday early in the day, but look for increasing clouds by afternoon. A few showers may roll in as well by late afternoon or evening. Temperatures will remain mild with highs again near 70.

Monday is likely to begin quiet, but by late afternoon and evening showers and storms will be pushing through the area. Some storms could be strong to severe. The overall severe weather risk looks low, but the strongest storms could bring hail or gusty wind with them along with heavy downpours. Ahead of the storms we’ll see afternoon temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Storms will push out of the area Monday night with cooler air settling in on Tuesday. We’ll start the day cloudy, but expect some late day clearing. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s for highs.

Sunny and calm weather will return Wednesday and into Thanksgiving on Thursday. Temperatures will remain cool with afternoon highs in the 50s to around 60 and morning lows around 40. For Black Friday shopping expect a partly cloudy day with highs in the low 60s.

Have a great weekend!

--Jeff

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.