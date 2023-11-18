SPD investigating shooting in West Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to 911 records, 7 SPD units were on the scene investigating a shooting incident.
On Nov. 18, at approximately 12:21 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Browning Street, between Linwood Avenue and Wallace Avenue.
