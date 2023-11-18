Morriss Elementary School in Texarkana listed as #2 in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - U.S. News and World Report names Texarkana Elementary School the #2 elementary school in Texas.

On Nov. 17, students at Martha & Josh Morriss Mathematics and Engineering Elementary School in Texarkana were engaged with the LU-Interactive Playground math games. Morriss Elementary is in the Texarkana Texas Independent School District ( TISD) and has been listed as the #2 best elementary school in the state of Texas by U.S. News and World Report.

“It’s a very exciting thing for all of us at TISD,” says Doug Brubaker, TISD superintendent.

School Superintendent Doug Brubaker said the ranking factors included proficiency in math and reading, state assessment scores, and socioeconomic demographics. He says the school scored in the 99+ percentile based on these factors.

“I think it reflects the hard work of the students and the staff we have really strong parental and community support there we have great leadership at Morriss Elementary,” says Brubaker.

Martha & Josh Morriss Mathematics and Engineering Elementary School is a K-5th grade campus with around 350 students. Mary Johnson’s child is a student here.

“He just excel and flourish here and we love the programs they have,” says Johnson.

The Texarkana school was ranked #2 out of 4,393 elementary schools across the state of Texas.

“When you told me that I was so thrilled and excited and honestly was not surprised because it’s such a good school and I feel blessed that he goes here,” Johnson says.

