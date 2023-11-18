Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Houston faces Los Angeles on 6-game win streak

Houston will try to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Rockets take on Los Angeles
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Rockets (6-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to extend its six-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 43-39 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers averaged 6.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Houston finished 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets gave up 118.6 points per game while committing 20.5 fouls last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets defeated the Lakers 128-94 in their last matchup on Nov. 9. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 28 points, and Rui Hachimura led the Lakers with 24 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

12 SPD units were at the scene by 7:15 p.m.
Coroner identifies couple killed in drive-by shooting on Jewella Avenue
Timothy Smith, DOB: 7/8/1958
Man walks into ER, asks staff to test his meth, gets arrested
Man shot in head on Henderson Ave.; SPD looking for suspect
Teen shot and killed in Cedar Grove; coroner identifies victim
3 victims shot in Coushatta
BOOKED: Sharlesa J. Bradford, 34, of Shreveport, one count of molestation of juveniles
Caddo Schools employee accused of molesting student she was mentoring, tutoring at school

Latest News

Texas A&M Aggies football helmet
Jaylen Henderson leads Texas A&M to victory in Elijah Robinson’s first game as interim coach.
Houston Rockets
James Harden’s tiebreaking 4-point play snaps Clippers’ 6-game skid, beats Rockets 106-100
Madden, Dibba lead Abilene Christian past San Jose State 77-71 at Paradise Jam
John Hugley IV leads 3 in double figures off OU bench, Sooners rout UT Rio Grande Valley 90-66