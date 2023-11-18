Getting Answers
Comfortable weekend ahead before the storms arrive Monday

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend! Conditions will look and feel beautiful for the majority of it and today will be the best part! Temperatures will be into the lower 70′s with mostly sunny conditions, just perfect for sitting out on the porch and enjoying nature! However, storms are on the forecast coming sooner than you think!

Saturday will be filled with lots of sunshine and not too warm conditions. For tomorrow, clouds will begin to roll in and bring some scattered showers to the area increasing rain chances for most of the region. This will be a warm front that will briefly push temperatures into the mid to upper 70′s for high’s on Sunday. The clouds remain heading into Monday where the bigger storms are set to occur.

Monday will start off quiet and cloudy setting the stage for some possible severe storms heading into the region by Monday afternoon. Rain totals look to range between 1-2 inches across the area with the counties in SW Arkansas reaching the highest totals by the end of it. The system will move northeastward and out of the area by late Monday evening and Tuesday will be much calmer and quieter with high temperatures around 20 degrees less than the day before. Setting a much drier and cooler pattern heading into our Thanksgiving holiday.

