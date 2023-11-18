Getting Answers
Atlanta, Texas PD hunting for man accused of sexually assaulting his student

Jaylen Juanye Green, 25,(Atlanta PD)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Atlanta Police Department has multiple active arrest warrants for Jaylen Juanye Green, 25, of Queen City, Texas.

He’s facing one count of improper relations between educator and student and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Jaylen Juanye Green (10/20/98)(Atlanta PD)

According to Atlanta Independent School District’s website, Green was working as a paraprofessional.

He is a Black male who is 6′2″ and weighs about 270 pounds.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Atlanta PD at 903-796-7973 or your local law enforcement agency.

