YOUR VOTE: Nov. 18 is Election Day in Louisiana

(KSLA) - Saturday, Nov. 18 is Election Day in Louisiana.

In northwest Louisiana, voters will decide on a number of runoffs from the Oct. 18 election, as well as vote on four constitutional amendments and various school bond proposals. Click here to find your sample ballot.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more election information from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Voters will decide on the following races:

STATEWIDE

SECRETARY OF STATE

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D)

Nancy Landry (R)

[ELECTION RESULTS: Landry, Collins-Greenup head to runoff election for secretary of state]

ATTORNEY GENERAL

TREASURER

John Fleming (R)

Dustin Granger (D)

[ELECTION RESULTS: Fleming, Granger headed to runoff for state treasurer]

AMENDMENTS

No. 1 - Do you support an amendment to clarify that the timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and his return of a vetoed bill to the legislature is based upon the legislative session in which the bill passed and to authorize the legislature, if it is in session, to reconsider vetoed bills without convening a separate veto session? (Effective January 8, 2024)(Amends Article III, Section 18)

No. 2 - Do you support an amendment to remove provisions of the Constitution of Louisiana which created the following inactive special funds within the state treasury: Atchafalaya Basin Conservation Fund, Higher Education Louisiana Partnership Fund, Millennium Leverage Fund, Agricultural and Seafood Products Support Fund, First Use Tax Trust Fund, Louisiana Investment Fund for Enhancement and to provide for the transfer of any remaining monies in such funds to the state general fund? (Repeals Article VII, Sections 4(D)(4)(b), 10.4, 10.10, and 10.12(B) and (C) and Article IX, Sections 9 and 10)

No. 3 - Do you support an amendment to authorize the local governing authority of a parish to provide an ad valorem tax exemption for qualified first responders? (Adds Article VII, Section 21(O))

No. 4 - Do you support an amendment authorizing the legislature, after securing a two-thirds vote of each house, to use up to two hundred fifty million dollars from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to alleviate a budget deficit subject to conditions set forth by law and allowing the legislature to modify such conditions for accessing the monies in the fund, subject to two-thirds vote? (Amends Article VII, Section 10.15(E)(1) and (F); Adds Article VII, Section 10.15(G))

MULTI-PARISH

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION (BESE) - DIST. 4 (BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, DESOTO, NATCHITOCHES, RED RIVER, SABINE & WEBSTER)

Stacey Melerine (R)

Emma Shepard (D)

[ELECTION RESULTS: Winner of BESE Dist. 5 is Lance Harris; runoff for Dist. 4]

STATE SENATOR - DIST. 39 (BOSSIER & CADDO)

Cedric B. Glover (D)

Samuel L. “Sam” Jenkins Jr. (D)

[ELECTION RESULTS: Seabaugh, Pressly, Bass & Cathey claim seats in state Senate; runoff slated in Dist. 39]

PARISH-BY-PARISH

BIENVILLE

ASSESSOR

Tyler Nutt (no party)

Catherine Perritt (no party)

BOSSIER

POLICE JUROR - DIST. 10

Julian “Julius” Darby (D)

Mary A. Giles (D)

CADDO

STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DIST. 4

Jasmine R. Green (D)

Joy Walters (D)

[Clerk of court says runoff unchanged after recount for Louisiana House District 4 seat]

SHERIFF

John Nickelson (R)

Henry L. Whitehorn Sr. (D)

ASSESSOR

Brett Frazier (R)

Regina Webb (D)

VILLAGE OF MOORINGSPORT PROPOSITIONS

No. 1 - Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than 6% alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in the Village of Mooringsport?

No. 2 - Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than 6% alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Village of Mooringsport?

No. 3 - Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of 1% alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Village of Mooringsport?

No. 4 - Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing one-half of 1% alcohol by volume and above by the package only and not for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Village of Mooringsport?

No. 5 - Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of restaurant establishments which have been issued an “R” permit as defined by law in the Village of Mooringsport?

CLAIBORNE

SHERIFF

Michael D. Allen (I)

“Sam” Dowies (no party)

[ELECTION RESULTS: Voters re-elect sheriffs in 4 parishes; 2 incumbents face runoffs]

POLICE JUROR - DIST. 1

Larry Ford (no party)

James S. Laird (I)

DESOTO

CLERK OF COURT

Lisa Lobrano Burson (R)

Jeremy M. Evans (R)

POLICE JUROR - DIST. 1B

Bubba Clark (R)

Dewayne Mitchell (D)

POLICE JUROR - DIST. 4B

Jeri A. Burrell (D)

Cody Robbins (I)

POLICE JUROR - DIST. 4D

Trina Boyd-Simpson (D)

Alvin “Pride and Joy” Williams (D)

POLICE JUROR - DIST. 6

Ricky McPhearson (R)

Rodriguez Dale Ross (D)

SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND PROPOSALS

No. 1 - Shall School District No. 1 of the Parish of DeSoto, State of Louisiana, incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $23,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and other school related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of 11.55 mills to be levied in the first year of issue above the 1.60 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

No. 2 - Shall School District No. 2 of the Parish of DeSoto, State of Louisiana, incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $130,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and other school related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of 30.40 mills to be levied in the first year of issue above the 3.60 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

CITY OF MANSFIELD 8.8 MILLS CONTINUATION

Shall the City of Mansfield, State of Louisiana (the “City”), continue to levy an eight and eighty hundredths (8.80) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the City (an estimated $233,593.49 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033 for the purpose of providing general funds for any lawful corporate purposes of the City, said millage to represent a thirty-four hundredths of a mill (.34) increase over the 8.46 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on November 6, 2012?

VILLAGE OF GRAND CANE 0.25% S&U TAX

Shall the Village of Grand Cane, State of Louisiana (the “Village”), be authorized to levy a .25% sales and use tax (the “Tax”) (an estimated $30,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2024, in accordance with Louisiana law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used for the purposes of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating the Village’s sewerage system, including the acquisition of equipment and improvements therefor?

NATCHITOCHES

SHERIFF

Steven “Steve” Pezant (no party)

Stuart Wright (no party)

PARISH PRESIDENT

Latorria S. Freeman (D)

John D. Salter (I)

COUNCIL MEMBER - DIST. 5

Mark E. Kerry (R)

Michael S. Salard (I)

CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DIST. 11 8 MILLS IN-LIEU

Shall Consolidated School District No. 11 of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a special tax of 8 mills on all property subject to taxation within the District for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033 (an estimated $400,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public elementary and secondary schools in the District, including the purchase of equipment and supplies, said tax to be in lieu of and completely replace the following ad valorem taxes within Consolidated School District No. 8: (i) 7 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2031 pursuant to an election held on December 11, 2021, and (ii) 7 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2034 pursuant to an election held on April 29, 2023?

SABINE

POLICE JUROR - DIST. 8

Daniel “Pat” Procell (R)

John “Kenny John” Remedies (R)

“Rick” Sepulvado (D)

ROAD DIST. 4, WARD 7 13.88 MILLS

Shall Road District No. 4, Ward 7 of Sabine Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), levy a 13.88 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $395,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and/or repairing public roads and bridges in the District, including ditching and drainage therefor and purchasing equipment therefor?

WEBSTER

SHONGALOO FIRE PROTECTION DIST. 9 11.41 MILLS CONTINUATION

Shall Shongaloo Fire Protection District No. 9 of the Parish of Webster, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy an 11.41 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $150,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring and purchasing fire protection equipment, including fire trucks, said millage to represent a 1.41 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2023 pursuant to an election held on May 3, 2014?

CULLEN FIRE PROTECTION DIST. 6 2.4M BOND

Shall Cullen Fire Protection District No. 6 of the Parish of Webster, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $2,400,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at rates not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing and improving buildings, machinery and equipment, to be used in giving fire protection to the property in the District, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of 8 mills to be levied in the first year of issue above the 3.50 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.