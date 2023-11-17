TxDOT launches Drive Sober. No Regrets campaign ahead of holiday season

TEXAS (KSLA) - Did you know 1,246 people killed last year in Texas by drunk drivers?

Starting Dec. 1, 2022, there were 108 people killed and 229 people seriously injured within just 32 days in DUI-alcohol related crashes across the state, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). All of these crash victims’ families now live with painful memories that will last a lifetime.

As the holiday season gets its official start next week and Texans gather around the table for Thanksgiving, just remember not to drink and drive.

TxDOT is launching its new “Drive Sober. No Regrets” holiday drunk driving prevention campaign. The campaign supports a heightened law enforcement period from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1, which is when more officers are on the road, looking for and arresting drunk drivers, said officials with TxDOT.

At the center of the campaign is Kendra Sellers, the mother of 22-year-old Case Clark, who was killed in a drunk driving-related crash on March 11, 2021. He was hit head-on by a man that was driving on the wrong side of a four-lane divided highway.

The man who killed Clark had over 40 years of alcohol-related offenses, including multiple DUIs.

“Don’t turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life and the lives of others. It’s just not worth it.”

If you drink any amount of alcohol this holiday season, never get behind the wheel. Instead, use a rideshare service or taxi. Call a friend or family member or use public transportation to ensure your safe return home.

To encourage everyone to enjoy the holidays without drinking and driving, TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign will include PSAs on TV, radio, billboards and online, and at bars, restaurants and convenience stores statewide.

