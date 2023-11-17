Getting Answers
Texas A&M-Commerce visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Brown’s 21-point game

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-0)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) hosts the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points in Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 100-56 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Saint Joseph's (PA) finished 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc.

The Lions are 0-4 in road games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 0-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

