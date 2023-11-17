Texarkana ISD teachers, staff to receive bonuses

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Teachers and staff in the Texarkana Texas Independent School District (TISD) will see more money in their next paycheck.

The Board of Trustees has approved giving certified teachers a $1,000 bonus, while full-time staff members will receive $600 and part-time staffers with get $500. The district will use $600,000 worth of federal stimulus funding for teacher retention.

“We really value our people. They are why we are so successful here, so we want to make sure we are always looking for ways to honor them, honor their work, and reward them for the great job they do,” said TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker.

Superintendent Brubaker says the bonuses will go into effect immediately.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.