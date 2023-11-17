Stolen SporTran bus crashes into police units; authorities arrest woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A SporTran passenger is accused of stealing the public transit bus in which she was riding earlier this week then crashing it into police units during a chase in downtown Shreveport.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

Shaunqull Myshea Thomas, 35, of Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated criminal property damage and one count each of:

aggravated flight from an officer (felony),

motor vehicle theft,

possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and,

taking contraband to/from a penal institute.

As of Thursday (Nov. 16), no bond amounts had been set.

Thomas was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 14) and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 3:24 p.m. the same day, online booking records show.

“The above listed offender was riding the SporTran bus and when the driver made a stop and exited the bus the offender jumped into the driver seat and drove off,” the booking narrative reads. “Offender damaged several patrol units. Also found to be in possession of Ecstasy pills.”

Thomas later was transferred to Caddo Correctional, where she was booked at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 15), online records show.

