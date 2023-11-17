Getting Answers
Speaker Johnson hosts veterans resource fair at BPCC

By Donna Keeya
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office hosted a resource fair for veterans Friday, Nov. 17 at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC).

Multiple organizations participated in the event, including Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Shreveport Veterans Center, and others. Participants had the chance to learn about housing, healthcare, job opportunities, and support for their families.

“We are here to provide resources to local veterans and military, to show them what’s in the area, to help them with education claims and what other resources, like the VFA, DAV, all the different resources in the area that can help them as they transition or as they stay in this community,” said Susan Stakes, director of veteran and military educational services for BPCC.

Speaker Johnson has ties to Louisiana’s military community. He used to represent the state’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Barksdale Air Force Base, Fort Johnson (formerly Fort Polk), and Camp Minden.

