SPD breaks ground on its first substation; at least two more substations planned

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Chief Wayne Smith and officers of the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) inaugurated the city’s first police substation with a landmark event Thursday, Nov. 16.

The groundbreaking for the substation was held in the 1500 block of North Market Street. This initiative was made possible with the help of North Shreveport Business Association, which donated the property.

Contractors will demolish the empty building and then transform the abandoned lot into SPD’s substation.

“It is bringing all that we do at central headquarters to north Shreveport, just in a condensed version,” Smith explained.

Smith claims the new facility will help make Shreveport safer.

“You can expect to see movement with officers from this location around the clock. You can expect to see the doors open and police personnel inside to service the community,” Smith said.

The substation aims to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community by providing residents with a direct point of contact for assistance while also fostering a proactive approach to public safety.

“This substation is a testament to our commitment to working hand-in-hand with the community we serve,” Smith said.

This is the first of at least three substations in SPD’s future. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said the second substation will be on Monkhouse Drive near Shreveport Regional Airport.

“The decentralizing of police will make policing more effective here in north Shreveport and then in west Shreveport when we get the one on Monkhouse,” Arceneaux said.

The city of Shreveport is working on securing funds and still deciding on a location for the third substation. There is also no exact date as to when the first substation will open, but SPD says construction will start soon.

