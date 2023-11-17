Getting Answers
Shooting reported on Jewella Ave.

12 SPD units were at the scene by 7:15 p.m.
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - By 7:15 p.m., twelve Shreveport police units could be seen on Jewella Avenue.

On, Nov. 16, officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. It happened in the 8200 block of Jewella Avenue near Mccutchen Avenue.

Jewella Avenue is currently closed in both directions.

At this time, it is unknown who was shot and what the extent of their injuries are.

KSLA News 12 is at the scene gathering more information. Stay with us for updates.

