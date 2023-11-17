Shooting reported on Jewella Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - By 7:15 p.m., twelve Shreveport police units could be seen on Jewella Avenue.

On, Nov. 16, officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. It happened in the 8200 block of Jewella Avenue near Mccutchen Avenue.

Jewella Avenue is currently closed in both directions.

At this time, it is unknown who was shot and what the extent of their injuries are.

KSLA News 12 is at the scene gathering more information. Stay with us for updates.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.