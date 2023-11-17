Quiet weekend ahead of an active start to next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mild and quiet weather continues for a couple more days, but our next weather maker will bring rain and storm chances back heading into next week. The risk of severe weather may also return with storm chances on Monday. Cooler weather is expected to follow as we head toward Thanksgiving.

Today starts off with gray skies, but expect to see some thinning and breaks in the clouds by afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s for highs. A weak cold front will turn winds to the north later in the day, but don’t expect to see any rain.

Drier air coming in behind our latest front will clear out much of the cloudiness finally on Saturday. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine with afternoon temperatures around 70. The brighter skies will be short-lived with clouds starting to push back on Sunday ahead of our next weather maker. Some showers are also possible by Sunday afternoon. After a colder start in the 40s Sunday morning, temperatures will warm back up to near 70 for highs.

An initial round of showers will move through the area Sunday night. We’ll likely see a break early on Monday before the next wave of showers and storms develops as we head through the afternoon. Some of the storms arriving on Monday could potentially be severe. Ahead of any rain look for temperatures to soar into the middle and upper 70s.

Rain and storms will wind down Monday night with drier, but cooler conditions returning on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will drop back into the 50s.

More sunshine is expected Wednesday and into Thanksgiving on Thursday. Highs Wednesday will still be in the 50s, but warmer 60s return on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows by midweek will be chilly getting down into the lower 40s.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

