Police still looking for De Queen man reported missing in April of 2021
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DE QUEEN, Ark. (KSLA) - Police in De Queen are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly three years.
On Nov. 17, the De Queen Police Department posted on Facebook that they’re still looking for a man who was last seen April 29, 2021. His name is Fernando “Freddy” Hernandez.
Police say they’ve investigated every tip that has been provided to their office.
Anyone with information about Hernandez is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Barnes with the De Queen Police Department at 870-642-2213.
