Police still looking for De Queen man reported missing in April of 2021

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KSLA) - Police in De Queen are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly three years.

On Nov. 17, the De Queen Police Department posted on Facebook that they’re still looking for a man who was last seen April 29, 2021. His name is Fernando “Freddy” Hernandez.

Fernando "Freddy" Hernandez was last seen April 29, 2021, the De Queen Police Department says. (De Queen Police Department)

Police say they’ve investigated every tip that has been provided to their office.

Anyone with information about Hernandez is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Barnes with the De Queen Police Department at 870-642-2213.

