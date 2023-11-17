NFL player gives out turkey dinners in Texarkana for holiday season

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Back for another holiday season of giving, Indianapolis Colts player McTelvin Agim, along with Heritage Home Health & Hospice, stepped up to give out turkey dinners to the community.

Although Agim has gone off to play professional football, he hasn’t forgotten his hometown of Texarkana. He played high school football in Hope, Arkansas before attending the University of Arkansas in Fayettville.

Agim and Heritage Hospice handed out over 200 dinners. This is also the second year he has sponsored this event.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Denver Broncos’ McTelvin Agim holds food giveaway in Texarkana, Texas]

The food giveaway was held Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and residents could pick up their dinners at 4605 Texas Blvd. They were given:

Turkey or ham

Stuffing

Mac and cheese

Yams

Green beans

Rolls

Agim says he is just glad he can give back to his community.

“I want them to feel love and understand that I’ve been in the same shoes. Sometime, me and my family did not have any Thanksgiving meal, but whatever we were able to put anything together as a family,” he said. “We were able to make it happen and enjoy whatever it was, so me and my family has had those same hardships you have, as well, so you are not alone.”

Agim hopes to have another food giveaway next year.

