Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

NFL player gives out turkey dinners in Texarkana for holiday season

The food giveaway was held Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and residents could pick up their dinners at 4605 Texas Blvd.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Back for another holiday season of giving, Indianapolis Colts player McTelvin Agim, along with Heritage Home Health & Hospice, stepped up to give out turkey dinners to the community.

Although Agim has gone off to play professional football, he hasn’t forgotten his hometown of Texarkana. He played high school football in Hope, Arkansas before attending the University of Arkansas in Fayettville.

Agim and Heritage Hospice handed out over 200 dinners. This is also the second year he has sponsored this event.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Denver Broncos’ McTelvin Agim holds food giveaway in Texarkana, Texas]

The food giveaway was held Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and residents could pick up their dinners at 4605 Texas Blvd. They were given:

  • Turkey or ham
  • Stuffing
  • Mac and cheese
  • Yams
  • Green beans
  • Rolls

Agim says he is just glad he can give back to his community.

“I want them to feel love and understand that I’ve been in the same shoes. Sometime, me and my family did not have any Thanksgiving meal, but whatever we were able to put anything together as a family,” he said. “We were able to make it happen and enjoy whatever it was, so me and my family has had those same hardships you have, as well, so you are not alone.”

Agim hopes to have another food giveaway next year.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Cherry and Aaron Paul Victory Jr.
Law enforcement agencies capture 2 escaped Oklahoma inmates
Myiah McKinney, DOB: 6/13/1993
Woman arrested for allegedly robbing bank on W 70th
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech mourns woman killed in stabbing at Lambright
Shreveport man receives lengthy prison sentence for possession of AR-style pistol

Latest News

Turkey Fry Guys cooking up turkeys to benefit Gingerbread House
Turkey Fry Guys cooking up turkeys to benefit Gingerbread House
Indianapolis Colts player gives back to Texarkana community with food giveaway
Indianapolis Colts player gives back to Texarkana community with food giveaway
Turkey Fry Guys
Turkey Fry Guys cooking up turkeys to benefit Gingerbread House
Jasmine Franklin is at WOGM filling boxes to fight hunger