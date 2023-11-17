Mansfield looks to advance to the quarterfinals, but Sterlington stands in the way
The Wolverines enter the matchup with a 6-5 record
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STERLINGTON, La. (KSLA) - It’s been 32 years since Mansfield raised a trophy inside the Superdome.
Entering the postseason, the Wolverines won four straight, with their minds set on returning to New Orleans.
The Wolves (6-6) fall to Sterlington, in their road matchup, 35-15. The Panthers outscored Mansfield, 20-0, in the second half of the contest.
