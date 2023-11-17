Mansfield looks to advance to the quarterfinals, but Sterlington stands in the way

STERLINGTON, La. (KSLA) - It’s been 32 years since Mansfield raised a trophy inside the Superdome.

Entering the postseason, the Wolverines won four straight, with their minds set on returning to New Orleans.

The Wolves (6-6) fall to Sterlington, in their road matchup, 35-15. The Panthers outscored Mansfield, 20-0, in the second half of the contest.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.