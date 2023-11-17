Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into neighbor’s home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 15) after attempting to break into a residence.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department were called to the 9000 block of Marva Drive at about 12:25 p.m. after reports of a man allegedly armed with a weapon and trying to force his way inside a neighbor’s house. Timothy Newton, 57, was then identified as the source of the disturbance and was arrested, officials with SPD said.

He now faces one count of home invasion.

