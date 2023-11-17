Getting Answers
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into neighbor’s home

Timothy Newton, 57
Timothy Newton, 57(SPD)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 15) after attempting to break into a residence.

Officers with the Shreveport Police Department were called to the 9000 block of Marva Drive at about 12:25 p.m. after reports of a man allegedly armed with a weapon and trying to force his way inside a neighbor’s house. Timothy Newton, 57, was then identified as the source of the disturbance and was arrested, officials with SPD said.

He now faces one count of home invasion.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

