Hope Connections holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new safe haven

This new safe haven will hold 37 people.
By Donna Keeya
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Nov. 16, Hope Connections in Shreveport launched their new Solid Ground Safe Haven.

“We’ve built a safe haven that is specifically for people with severe mental illness, active addiction, chronic health conditions, other disabilities. They don’t need an ID,” said Christa Pazzaglia, executive director of Hope Connections.

This new safe haven will hold 37 people. Some beds are reserved for police drop offs and emergencies.

Tate Kendall, the safe haven manager, has worked with the organization for years.

“I started the very first day the temporary shelter opened, and I remember hearing everybody talk about one day there will be a new shelter built back here. And so, just being able to see it is awesome,” Kendall said.

Also, people can bring their pets when seeking shelter at the safe haven.

