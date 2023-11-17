Foodie Friday: H Latin Food

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Each Friday, KSLA is highlighting a great place to eat in the ArkLaTex.

On Friday, Nov. 17, KSLA shined the spotlight on a restaurant called H Latin Food. It’s located at 2950 Hwy. 80 in Haughton. Cezar Carroll, the operational manager, says it’s not a traditional Mexican or Spanish restaurant. The menu is diverse and features food from a number of different Latin cuisines. Click here to see the menu, which features dishes from Mexico, Venezuela, Honduras, Brazil, and other Latin countries.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

