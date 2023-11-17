Dry today and tomorrow; severe storms possible early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! It will be another mostly cloudy day today but I did see some sunshine this morning, hopefully, that is a good sign for the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to rise to the low-70s for highs today, getting a jumpstart to the heating because we started off very mild in the 60s. As we head into the evening and late night hours we will begin to see the skies open up more and tonight because of that, we will see the low to mid-50s for overnight lows.

Drier air coming in behind our latest front will clear out much of the cloudiness on Saturday. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine with afternoon temperatures around 70. The brighter skies will be short-lived with clouds starting to push back on Sunday ahead of our next weather maker. Some showers are also possible by Sunday afternoon. After a colder start in the 40s Sunday morning, temperatures will warm back up to near 70 for highs.

An initial round of showers will move through the area Sunday night. We’ll likely see a break early on Monday before the next wave of showers and storms develops as we head through the afternoon. Some of the storms arriving on Monday could potentially be severe. Ahead of any rain look for temperatures to soar into the middle and upper 70s. Rain and storms will wind down Monday night with drier, but cooler conditions returning on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will drop back into the 50s. More sunshine is expected on Wednesday and into Thanksgiving on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will still be in the 50s, but warmer 60s return on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows by midweek will be chilly getting down into the lower 40s.

