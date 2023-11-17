Christmas events, restaurant opening & book signing happening the weekend of Nov. 17

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each week on Friday, KSLA is highlighting things to do over the weekend in Shreveport-Bossier.

Paul Savage with Shreveport Secrets joined KSLA live Friday, Nov. 17 to talk about what’s going on this weekend.

PEPITO XO MEXICAN BISTRO GRAND OPENING

The new restaurant is now open and located at 5815 Youree Dr. in Shreveport. This is the former location of Trejos near the antique store, Uniquely Yours. This is the second Pepito XO location to open in the area. The new location features artwork from four local artists as well.

The new location of Pepito XO Mexican Bistro is at 5815 Youree Dr. in Shreveport, La. (pepitoxo.com)

ELF THE MUSICAL JR.

The Shreveport Little Theatre is putting on multiple performances of Elf The Musical Jr. The musical is based on the classic Christmas movie. Tickets are $18 each for general admission. Shows are scheduled as follows:

Friday, Nov. 17: 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18: 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19: 2 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets online.

The Shreveport Little Theatre is putting on multiple performances of Elf The Musical Jr. (Shreveport Little Theatre)

BOOK SIGNING

A local author and business owner, Haley Reggio Pederson, documents her cancer journey in a new book. Pederson has had four cancer treatments over four years. On Saturday, Nov. 18, she’s hosting a book signing event at Bella Nonnas Olive Oil & Vinegar, located at 1409 E 70th St., Suite #107 at 2 p.m. The book is titled The Spiraling Road: A Biography of Cancer Diagnosis. It’s available for purchase on Amazon.

Local author, Haley Reggio Pederson, wrote this biography about her journey through cancer treatment. (Amazon)

MISTLETOE & MORE SHOW

The Annual Mistletoe & More Show is happening Nov. 17 and 18 at the Bossier Civic Center (620 Benton Rd.). On Friday, the show is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Kids 10 and under get in free. The show offers a unique opportunity to see and shop with many different vendors all under one roof. Vendors come from all over the ArkLaTex. Kids will be able to get their picture taken with the Grinch. This is a great event to knock out your Christmas shopping.

The Annual Mistletoe & More Show will be in Bossier City, La. Nov. 17 and 18, 2023. (Bossier Civic Center)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.