Caddo Schools employee accused of molesting student she was mentoring, tutoring at school

BOOKED: Sharlesa J. Bradford, 34, of Shreveport, one count of molestation of juveniles(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish Public Schools employee remained in custody Thursday (Nov. 16), a day after being accused of molesting a student.

Shreveport police sex crimes detectives arrested 34-year-old Sharlesa J. Bradford, of Shreveport, at 3 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 15) and booked her into the Shreveport City Jail at 4:08 p.m. the same day, online records show.

The juvenile’s parents filed a complaint Wednesday with Shreveport police detectives alleging that Bradford committed inappropriate sexual acts with the minor. “Offender committed sexual assault with a juvenile while she mentored and tutored him at school,” the booking records narrative reads.

Following interviews with detectives, Bradford was booked into the City Jail on one count of molestation of juveniles.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to call them at (318) 673-7300 #3.

