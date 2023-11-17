Caddo Grand Jury gives out 9 true bills, 1 indictment kept secret

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Five of the indictments consisted of alleged murders, attempted murders, or associated felonies, while three were sexual crimes, but one indictment was kept secret.

On Nov. 16, the Caddo Grand Jury returned from its session with nine indictments.

Indictment details:

Demarcus Antonio June Jr., 15, of Shreveport , was charged with second-degree murder in alleged connection with the June 26, 2023, slaying of Samjarrar Amie and the alleged attempted second-degree murder of Randy Bedford Jr. Amie, 30. Both were shot in the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane in west Shreveport.

Jeffrey Jadarnyea Smith, 34, of Shreveport , was charged with second-degree murder in alleged connection with the July 27, 2023, slaying of James Morgan, 36. Morgan was shot in the 1900 block of Alston Street.

Kaiden Lyndell Brossett-Boone, 18, of Shreveport , is charged for his alleged involvement with the July 20, 2023, killing of Sherman Durden, 44. Durden was shot in the 6900 block of California Avenue.

Darreyon Marcell Thomas, 18, of Shreveport , is charged for his alleged involvement in the July 31, 2023 slaying of A’Jaylus Harris, 17, at Poland Street and Alabama Avenue, and the attempted second-degree murder of a juvenile only identified as K.W.

Quanchivas Roshun Webster, 26, of Shreveport , is charged for his alleged involvement in second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon in connection with the May 7, 2023 slaying of Raymond Behan Jr. Behan, 44. Behan was killed in the 700 block of Common Street.

Willie James Green, 23, of Shreveport , has been charged for alleged involvement in a first-degree rape. Due to the nature of the charges, the indictment it was filed under seal, with no further details available.

Anthony J. Hollis, 51, of Mooringsport , has been charged for alleged involvement in a first-degree rape. Due to the nature of the charges, the indictment it was filed under seal, with no further details available.

Courtney Denon Oliver, 36 , has been charged for alleged involvement in a first-degree rape. Due to the nature of the charges, the indictment it was filed under seal, with no further details available.

A final indictment was also handed down but has been kept secret.

