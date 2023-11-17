Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Ark-La-Tex baseball stars react on Athletics’ move to Las Vegas, while reflecting on special moments in Oakland

MLB owners approve Athletics move from Bay Area to Las Vegas
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thursday, Major League Baseball owners unanimously approved the Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas.

It’s not officially known when the team will actually depart the Bay Area. The team’s lease with the Oakland Coliseum runs through the end of the 2024 season. But, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the franchise, following next season, until the 2028 campaign, when the stadium is expected to be complete.

Airline High School and LSU baseball alum, Todd Walker, and Shreveport native Matt Alexander both played for the A’s and reflect on their time in Oakland.

