3 victims shot in Coushatta

(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - The incident happened at Coushatta Express Mart.

In the Evening on Nov. 15, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Coushatta Express Mart, on the 1200 block of Ringgold Avenue. When Deputies arrived, they discovered three victims had been shot.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

No fatalities have been reported

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

