1st ALDI in Shreveport to hold grand opening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An ALDI is opening in Shreveport on Thursday, Nov. 30!

The store is located at 9503 Mansfield Road and will open at 8:30 a.m. This is the first ALDI to open in the ArkLaTex.

Offering fresh produce, wine and cheese selections, plant-based options and more, the savings are said to be “unbeatable.” The store also offers online shopping, curbside pickup and grocery delivery.

The first 100 customers Thursday will get a gift bag with samples of ALDI Fan Favorites and a gift card from the ALDI Golden Ticket Program.

Make sure you bring a quarter with you! Customers will need a quarter to unlock a shopping cart from the others. Your quarter will pop back out when you put the cart away after your shopping trip! Regular hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

