Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

US gets a D+ grade for high pre-term birth rate

FILE - For the second year in a row, the U.S. gets a D+ grade for a high preterm birth rate
FILE - For the second year in a row, the U.S. gets a D+ grade for a high preterm birth rate(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States barely gets a passing grade on pre-term births.

The March of Dimes released a report Thursday saying the country received a D+.

The infant and maternal health nonprofit says the rate of babies born before 37 weeks gestation remains the highest in over a decade.

Premature birth is the leading cause of infant deaths.

The report gives eight states and Puerto Rico a failing grade. Those states are Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and West Virginia. No states earned an A.

Almost 20,000 babies nationwide died before turning one last year, with the highest infant death rates in the South and Midwest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Cherry and Aaron Paul Victory Jr.
Law enforcement agencies hunting for 2 escaped Oklahoma inmates
Myiah McKinney, DOB: 6/13/1993
Woman arrested for allegedly robbing bank on W 70th
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech mourns woman killed in stabbing at Lambright
Shreveport man receives lengthy prison sentence for possession of AR-style pistol

Latest News

.
2 teens arrested after allegedly firing shots at officers near W. 75th Street
FILE - This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and...
The world’s first gene therapy for sickle cell disease has been approved in Britain
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Fresh off meeting with China’s Xi, Biden is turning his attention to Asia-Pacific economies
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event