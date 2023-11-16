Turkey Fry Guys cooking up turkeys to benefit Gingerbread House

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thanksgiving is just a week away and one ArkLaTex group wants to cook the turkey for you!

The Turkey Fry Guys is an organization that keeps the community close to their hearts. During the holiday season, the group not only sells cooked turkeys, but they also donate them to families in need and gives all proceeds to the Gingerbread House, a children’s advocacy center.

This year, there are two ways you can get involved. On Friday, Nov. 17, the 2nd Annual Gobble Wobble fundraiser kicks off. A ticket to this event includes a catered meal, an open bar, silent auction, live entertainment and valet parking. This event will take place at the House of Carpets & Lighting in Shreveport.

The Turkey Fry is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the House of Carpets & Lighting. You can buy or donate a turkey for $75!

