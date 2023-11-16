Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Turkey Fry Guys cooking up turkeys to benefit Gingerbread House

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thanksgiving is just a week away and one ArkLaTex group wants to cook the turkey for you!

The Turkey Fry Guys is an organization that keeps the community close to their hearts. During the holiday season, the group not only sells cooked turkeys, but they also donate them to families in need and gives all proceeds to the Gingerbread House, a children’s advocacy center.

This year, there are two ways you can get involved. On Friday, Nov. 17, the 2nd Annual Gobble Wobble fundraiser kicks off. A ticket to this event includes a catered meal, an open bar, silent auction, live entertainment and valet parking. This event will take place at the House of Carpets & Lighting in Shreveport.

Turkey Fry Guys
Turkey Fry Guys(Turkey Fry Guys)

The Turkey Fry is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the House of Carpets & Lighting. You can buy or donate a turkey for $75!

KSLA THIS MORNING>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Cherry and Aaron Paul Victory Jr.
Law enforcement agencies hunting for 2 escaped Oklahoma inmates
Myiah McKinney, DOB: 6/13/1993
Woman arrested for allegedly robbing bank on W 70th
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech mourns woman killed in stabbing at Lambright
Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings

Latest News

Turkey Fry Guys cooking up turkeys to benefit Gingerbread House
Turkey Fry Guys cooking up turkeys to benefit Gingerbread House
Jasmine Franklin is at WOGM filling boxes to fight hunger
Drop off your canned goods at Law Tigers
Jasmine Franklin takes a sneak peek at donations so far