Texas High School’s Javari Johnson is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - To say Texas High School running back Javari Johnson did giant things, is a huge understatement. The junior rushed for 202 yards and scored four touchdowns, which helped the team score 20 unanswered points, after the team surrendered 25 straight points.

“I just knew I had to come with it,” says Johnson. “We got stopped on one drive. I thought they were going to come back. So, I had to build that confidence, put my foot on their neck.”

The Tiger, who’s got nearly a dozen offers, including from Boston College, University of Houston and Louisiana Tech, clawed a Terrell team who eliminated Gerry Stanford’s crew last year.

“I felt the disrespect, " says Johnson. “We left in the first round [last year.] We left early. I wasn’t ready for the season to end.”

“Javari has done a great job,” says Texas High School head football coach, Gerry Stanford. “Last year, Sophomore of the Year in our district. [He] carried that into this year. Basically, in nine games this year, [he] rushed for over 1,200 yards and just keeps proving that hard work pays off.”

As Mansfield Summit awaits in the playoffs on Friday in Sulphur Springs, Javari Johnson and company look to run over the rest of Texas and into AT&T Stadium, in December.

“We’re a little confident this year,” says Johnson. “We think we can go somewhere big.”

“The momentum of the game, and the speed of the game, it’s like ‘Keep going and keep pushing everyday,’ throughout practice.”

“I feel like I have something to prove to the state of Texas,” says Johnson. “We left early. Like I said. I feel like we’re one of the best in Texas.”

