Temperatures to struggle as cloud cover remains

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Cloudy skies and that is just going to be the case all day today too, just like yesterday. Highs in the mid to upper-60s are likely today, the 70s are not likely at all today. Also like yesterday, a few areas of mist or fog may be an issue throughout the ArkLaTex off and on today. Because of that cloud cover, tonight we will only see lows in the low-60s and upper-50s.

A cold front approaches the area on Friday, but no rain is expected. With a few peeks of sun around temperatures will warm back into the low end of the 70s before slightly cooler conditions return over the weekend.

Saturday is looking like our sunniest day through the weekend. Temperatures will stay mild in the upper 60s for highs. Saturday night looks chilly with clear skies allowing temperatures to dip back into the low to mid-40s. Clouds will quickly return on Sunday ahead our next storm system. At least the first half of the day will be dry, but rain and a few storms are likely to set in later in the afternoon and especially into Sunday night. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-60s.

Rain hangs in Monday morning, but a break is possible for Monday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s. A few more showers are possible Monday night into early Tuesday, but we should quickly dry out Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday look for sunny skies to return again. Temperatures will cool Tuesday and Wednesday back into the 50s for highs with overnight lows dropping into the 40s.

