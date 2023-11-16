Suspect arrested after allegedly firing shots at officers near W. 74th Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a group of armed individuals at a residence just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Officials arrived to the 600 block of W. 74th Street and one suspect fled on foot. The suspect reportedly shot at officers at least two times. No officers were injured.

The suspect was later taken into custody after being found barricaded in a shed.

SPD is currently searching for the suspect’s weapon and investigating the original “armed persons” report. Woodlawn High School and Caddo Middle Career & Technology School were temporarily placed on lockdown when the incident occurred.

