Man shot in head on Henderson Ave.; SPD looking for suspect
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.
The incident happened in the 7100 block of Henderson Avenue.
Officials then found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on E. 72nd Street, near Fairfield Avenue. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
SPD is on the lookout for the suspect in this shooting. If you have any information, please contact police.
