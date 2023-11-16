Getting Answers
Man shot in head on Henderson Ave.; SPD looking for suspect

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The incident happened in the 7100 block of Henderson Avenue.

Officials then found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on E. 72nd Street, near Fairfield Avenue. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

SPD is on the lookout for the suspect in this shooting. If you have any information, please contact police.

