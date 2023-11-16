Loyola College Prep’s Mary Helen Burford signs with Louisiana Tech soccer
She was the Most Outstanding Player from the Flyers 2022 state title team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The soccer career for Mary Helen Burford has yet another path on her journey.
The Loyola College Prep star signs to continue her career for head coach Steve Voltz at Louisiana Tech.
Burford helped lead her team to the 2022 state championship, while earning the Most Valuable Player in the contest.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.