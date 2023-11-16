Loyola College Prep’s Charlie Bell inks with Middle Tennessee’s golf program
Reached fourth at the 2022 state golf tournament during his sophomore season
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Charlie Bell put pen-to-paper, in regards to his future.
The Loyola College Prep golfer has signed to continue his career with Middle Tennessee’s golf program.
Bell helped the team reach second in the state, during his sophomore and junior seasons at Loyola.
