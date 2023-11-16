Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Loyola College Prep’s Charlie Bell inks with Middle Tennessee’s golf program

Reached fourth at the 2022 state golf tournament during his sophomore season
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Charlie Bell put pen-to-paper, in regards to his future.

The Loyola College Prep golfer has signed to continue his career with Middle Tennessee’s golf program.

Bell helped the team reach second in the state, during his sophomore and junior seasons at Loyola.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech mourns woman killed in stabbing at Lambright
Bradley Cherry and Aaron Paul Victory Jr.
Law enforcement agencies hunting for 2 escaped Oklahoma inmates
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television
Police believe the suspects involved in the deadly YMCA shooting were driving this pickup truck.
SPD releases info on suspects involved in deadly YMCA shooting
Shontacia "Mika" Henderson, 43
Missing Texarkana woman not seen since Halloween

Latest News

Cheyenne Olson during Parkway High School's signing day
Parkway High School’s Cheyenne Olson signs with Southern Arkansas cross country
Mary Helen Burford during her signing at Loyola College Prep
Loyola College Prep’s Mary Helen Burford signs with Louisiana Tech soccer
Javari Johnson during Texas High School's practice
Texas High School’s Javari Johnson is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Booker T. Washington while inbounding a play during their game versus Byrd
Booker T. Washington and Byrd meet in early basketball season matchup