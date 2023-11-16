Gray skies continue, but rain chances will hold off until this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sunshine has been tough to find this week so far, and the rest of the week isn’t looking any brighter. Temperatures remain mild for now and despite the cloudiness, rain chances will stay off the table until later into the weekend when our next weather maker begins to move into the ArkLaTex.

Some partial clearing is possible tonight, but expect clouds to fill back in prior to sunrise Thursday. Temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 50s by morning.

Overcast skies will continue much of the day Thursday with some thinning or a few breaks in the clouds by afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm into the mid and upper 60s for highs.

A cold front approaches the area on Friday, but no rain is expected. With a few peeks of sun around temperatures will warm back into the low end of the 70s before slightly cooler conditions return over the weekend.

Saturday is looking like our sunniest day through the weekend. Temperatures will stay mild in the upper 60s for highs. Saturday night looks chilly with clear skies allowing temperatures to dip back into the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will quickly return on Sunday ahead our next storm system. At least the first half of the day will be dry, but rain and a few storms are likely to set in later in the afternoon and especially into Sunday night. Temperatures Sunday will be in the mid 60s.

Rain hangs in Monday morning, but a break is possible for Monday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s. A few more showers are possible Monday night into early Tuesday, but we should quickly dry out Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday look for sunny skies to return again.

Temperatures will cool Tuesday and Wednesday back into the 50s for highs with overnight lows dropping into the 40s.

Have a good night!

--Jeff

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.