Football teams announced for Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Southern Arkansas University Muleriders and Missouri Western Griffons will be competing in the 10th anniversary Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl game next month.

Southern Arkansas University Muleriders vs. Missouri Western Griffons (KSLA)

Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown, who is also the Bowl Chairman, made the announcement Wednesday morning. This is the tenth year the Division II football bowl game has come to the area.

“We are just trying to do our best to make sure the community knows about it. It’s great, quality family entertainment, and it’s a great football game,” said Brown. “And if you give it a shot one time, I guarantee you will want to come back. This is going to be a really great football game.”

The teams will arrive on Nov. 30 in preparation for the kickoff that will take place at Razorback Stadium on Dec. 2 at 12 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for the game. Tailgating starts at 8 a.m., and gates open at 10 a.m.

The Live United Bowl is a fundraiser for the United Way of Greater Texarkana.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.