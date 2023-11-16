Booker T. Washington and Byrd meet in early basketball season matchup

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Before district play begins for Ark-La-Tex basketball teams, squads throughout the area are using the non-district portion of their schedules to figure out what works and what doesn’t before an important time of the season.

We spotted an early season matchup, at The Hive. C.E. Byrd hosted Booker T. Washington, with the Lions leaving with a 54-46 victory.

The Yellow Jackets rallied to trim the deficit to as close as five, with two minutes remaining in the game, before Kenny Sikes’ Lions pulled away late.

