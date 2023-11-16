Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Booker T. Washington and Byrd meet in early basketball season matchup

District play for both teams begin in just over a month
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Before district play begins for Ark-La-Tex basketball teams, squads throughout the area are using the non-district portion of their schedules to figure out what works and what doesn’t before an important time of the season.

We spotted an early season matchup, at The Hive. C.E. Byrd hosted Booker T. Washington, with the Lions leaving with a 54-46 victory.

The Yellow Jackets rallied to trim the deficit to as close as five, with two minutes remaining in the game, before Kenny Sikes’ Lions pulled away late.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech mourns woman killed in stabbing at Lambright
Bradley Cherry and Aaron Paul Victory Jr.
Law enforcement agencies hunting for 2 escaped Oklahoma inmates
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television
Police believe the suspects involved in the deadly YMCA shooting were driving this pickup truck.
SPD releases info on suspects involved in deadly YMCA shooting
Shontacia "Mika" Henderson, 43
Missing Texarkana woman not seen since Halloween

Latest News

Southern Arkansas University Muleriders vs. Missouri Western Griffons
Football teams announced for Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl
Southern athletic director Roman Banks
SU AD Roman Banks, coaches discuss what’s next for Jaguar football program
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Lady Tigers drop multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) was knocked out of the game Sunday (Nov. 12) with a shoulder...
Carr, Thomas, Lattimore leave game with injuries; Saints back to .500 with 27-19 loss at Minnesota