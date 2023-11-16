2 suspects arrested after allegedly firing shots at officers near W. 74th Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of armed individuals just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Officials say two armed people were spotted near W. 74th Street and Wallace Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, they were met with gunfire. No officers were injured.

One of the suspects was then captured and the other escaped on foot. The second suspect was later found in a shed and taken into custody. SPD is currently searching for the suspect’s weapon.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH KSLA NEWS 12 FOR UPDATES.

