Woman arrested for allegedly robbing bank on W 70th

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have arrested a Shreveport woman accused of robbing a bank.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15 around 9:15 a.m., officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery in the 5900 block of W 70th Street. That’s at the Chase Bank near Rasberry Lane.

Responding officers quickly arrested the suspect, Myiah McKinney, 30.

When officers got there, they found McKinney sitting inside a vehicle parked in the bank’s lot. McKinney is charged with first-degree robbery. She was taken to the Shreveport City Jail.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

