Woman arrested for allegedly robbing bank on W 70th
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have arrested a Shreveport woman accused of robbing a bank.
On Wednesday, Nov. 15 around 9:15 a.m., officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery in the 5900 block of W 70th Street. That’s at the Chase Bank near Rasberry Lane.
Responding officers quickly arrested the suspect, Myiah McKinney, 30.
When officers got there, they found McKinney sitting inside a vehicle parked in the bank’s lot. McKinney is charged with first-degree robbery. She was taken to the Shreveport City Jail.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.