Vote this Saturday in La.’s runoff election!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15 for Louisiana’s runoff election!

Big spots on the ballot will include parish races for sheriff, state-wide offices like secretary of state and attorney general, as well as constitutional amendments.

Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence says they had 1,000 less people early vote for this runoff compared to the Oct. primary. He says he is optimistically expecting a 30 percent turnout this Saturday.

“You have a specific precinct you vote at. You need to bring your ID. If you don’t have your ID, there are still ways for you to vote, so don’t think you can’t vote. There is nothing that will hamper you to vote when you go.”

If you’re unsure which precinct you’re in, you can find that information on the secretary of state’s website.

Polls will close at 8 p.m., but those in line at that time will still be allowed to vote!

