Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

US producer prices slide 0.5% in October, biggest drop since 2020

File - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in El...
File - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in El Segundo, Calif. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — dropped 0.5% in October from September, its biggest drop since April 2020.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
By The Associated Press and PAUL WISEMAN
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell sharply last month as inflationary pressure continued to ease in the face of a year and a half of higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — dropped 0.5% in October from September, its biggest drop since April 2020. On a year-over-year basis, producer prices were up 1.3% from October 2022, its smallest gain since July.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core consumer prices were unchanged from September to October and rose 2.4% from a year earlier.

The wholesale price of goods fell 1.4% from September to October, pulled down by a 15.3% drop in the price of gasoline. Services prices were unchanged.

Inflation last year reached heights not seen in four decades, prompting the Fed to raise its benchmark 11 times since March 2022.

In the face of higher borrowing costs, inflation has decelerated sharply. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices were unchanged from September to October and up 3.2% from a year earlier — the smallest year-over-year increase since June. But inflation is still coming in above the Fed’s 2% target.

Despite higher interest rates, the U.S. economy and job market have remained resilient. The combination of a sturdy economy and decelerating inflation has raised hopes that the Fed can manage a so-called soft landing — raising rates just enough to tame inflation without tipping the economy into recession.

The Fed hasn’t raised its benchmark rate since July, and many economists believe its rate-hike campaign is over.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech mourns woman killed in stabbing at Lambright
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television
Police believe the suspects involved in the deadly YMCA shooting were driving this pickup truck.
SPD releases info on suspects involved in deadly YMCA shooting
Shontacia "Mika" Henderson, 43
Missing Texarkana woman not seen since Halloween
Bradley Cherry and Aaron Paul Victory Jr.
Law enforcement agencies hunting for 2 escaped Oklahoma inmates

Latest News

SILVER ALERT: SPD searching for missing elderly man
SILVER ALERT: SPD searching for missing elderly man
FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release...
Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home
The CPSC used dramatic demonstrations to warn of the pitfalls that can ruin a happy holiday.
CPSC warns of holiday safety hazards
Vote this Saturday in La.’s runoff election!