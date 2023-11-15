Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

TSA dishes on how to travel with food this Thanksgiving

The TSA shares examples of foods that be stored in a carry on.
The TSA shares examples of foods that be stored in a carry on.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are flying for Thanksgiving, the TSA wants you to know you can bring most holiday foods on board, but there are certain foods that need to be checked.

As a general rule, solid foods can fly with you.

Anything that can be poured, spread, sprayed or pumped should be checked, so make sure your special gravy, cranberry sauce and wine go under the plane.

The TSA shares what foods need to be put in a checked bag.
The TSA shares what foods need to be put in a checked bag.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)

The agency even has a special list on its MyTSA app that will tell you how to travel with most foods.

If you do bring food on board, make sure to keep it easily accessible. Food items frequently require additional screening at checkpoints.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech mourns woman killed in stabbing at Lambright
50 Cent, shown here performing July 9, 2023, at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park in...
Shreveport advances effort to lease its movie studio to 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television
Bradley Cherry and Aaron Paul Victory Jr.
Law enforcement agencies hunting for 2 escaped Oklahoma inmates
Police believe the suspects involved in the deadly YMCA shooting were driving this pickup truck.
SPD releases info on suspects involved in deadly YMCA shooting
Shontacia "Mika" Henderson, 43
Missing Texarkana woman not seen since Halloween

Latest News

SILVER ALERT: SPD searching for missing elderly man
SILVER ALERT: SPD searching for missing elderly man
"In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.
New Jersey drops ‘so help me God’ oath for candidate filings
Governor-elect Jeff Landry named Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto as DEQ secretary.
Governor-elect Landry names first cabinet position
Southern athletic director Roman Banks
SU AD Roman Banks discusses firing of head football coach
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi are meeting in San Francisco, seeking better US-China relations despite tough issues